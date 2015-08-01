Lucas Perez. The 28-year-old has been frustrated at the lack of first-team opportunities at The Emirates and has asked to leave the Gunners at the end of the current campaign.

According to The Sun , Sevilla are set to make a summer move for Arsenal striker. The 28-year-old has been frustrated at the lack of first-team opportunities at The Emirates and has asked to leave the Gunners at the end of the current campaign.

Perez has been back in his homeland last week with Arsenal not having any game this weekend and the club from Andalusia are believed to be prepared to give him a chance to get his career back on track.



Having arrived in North London for £17.1 million last summer from Deportivo La Coruna, the journal believes that Arsenal will manage to get back their original outlay. With Alexis Sanchez playing as a striker and Olivier Giroud acting as his deputy, there has been little space for Perez. The return to fitness of Danny Welbeck has also seen him drop down the pecking order which makes a summer switch almost a certainty.