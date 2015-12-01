Sevilla star on personal mission to prove Mourinho wrong

When Sevilla play Manchester United in the Champions League last-16 fixture Wednesday night, the Andalusians' star Pablo Sarabia will not only meet the side that considered signing him twice in the past. He is also about to face the coach who put an end to his most sacred dream.



It was Jose Mourinho who sanctioned selling Sarabia from Real Madrid to Getafe in the summer of 2011 for €3 million. "Mourinho spoke to me before I left, but I won't reveal what he said. He gave me my debut for Real, and I am thankful for that," the midfielder said.



Countless scouts came to witness his progress, and in 2007 both Manchester United and Arsenal proposed the 15-year-old to join their ranks. Sarabia refused and signed a contract with his beloved Real instead. He aspired to follow in the footsteps of his idol Zinedine Zidane, and was considered one of the brightest talents at Castilla. Three years later, though, he understood that the way up was blocked.



Despite interest from Manchester, Sarabia was sold to Getafe, where he remained until 2016, when they were relegated.



Now he has the opportunity to show Mourinho why selling him was a mistake.