According to the French defender, Vincenzo Montella had his players watch a lot of tape in order to prepare well for Jose Mourinho’s side.

They ended up clinching a place in the quarter-finals with a super sub, Wissam Ben Yedder.

Speaking after the game, Lenglet said:

“The Coach prepared the game very well, we watched a lot of videos of Manchester United, we worked on our game a bit too, and it came off very pretty well, if anything the the winning margin could have been bigger, but we’re not picky. We’re all very happy, it’s a great night for us.”

“We played two great games, the performance in the first leg was very good. This evening we scored these two goals thanks to Wissam, I’m very happy for him. It has allowed us to qualify for the quarter-finals, which Sevilla hadn’t managed in 60 years, we’ve made history.”