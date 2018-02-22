Sevilla star: we are ready for Man United
12 March at 18:45Sevilla are ready for their Champions League tie with Manchester United, according to defender Clement Lenglet.
“I believe we are ready for United,” Lenglet told the local Cadena Cope Radio affiliate.
Vincenzo Montella’s side hasn’t exactly been covering itself in glory of late, losing at home to Sevilla 2-0 to slide further down the table.
Yet Lenglet, who has managed three Liga goals this season and more in Europe, hopes that his side will be able to leverage the home clean sheet from the first leg of their Round of 16 tie with the Red Devils, which ended 0-0..
“We are going to put everything into this game because of its significance but also because there is an international break coming up, so we will have an opportunity to recover after.
“We have put a lot of planning and preparation into this game with different strategies and ideas on how we can hurt them.
“We are a strong team once we take the lead and that is our aim.”
