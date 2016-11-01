Sevilla to compete with Chelsea, Man Utd and AC Milan over signing of promising Brazilian defender
08 January at 11:25Sevilla will compete with AC Milan and Chelsea next summer for the signing of Brazilian defender Rodrigo Caio, according to a report of Brazilian website Terra.
Caio, 23, is one of Brazil’s most promising centre-backs and many top European clubs are being monitoring his performances over the last year.
Rodrigo Caio was part of U-23 Brazil national team that won the golden medal at Rio 2016 last summer. The talented centre-back was a transfer target of AC Milan last summer, but Chelsea and Manchester United are also said to be interested in welcoming the player’s services as both Premier League giants are looking for some defence reinforcement either in January or at the end of the season.
Neither clubs, however, have been linked with signing Rodrigo Caio in the winter transfer window. Sevilla, on the other hand, are considering offering a player-plus cash swap deal involving Brazilian midfielder Ganso who is struggling with game time in Spain and would be happy to return to his old club.
