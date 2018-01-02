Sevilla have not reached an agreement with Inter to sign Marcelo Brozovic,

The Rojiblancos, who are known for turning undervalued players into prized commodities, are interested in signing the Croatian, who has long been on Tottenham and Arsenal’s respective radars.

With Inter needing to sell before they buy this winter, Brozovic has become expendable. Though he has an eye for goal, the former Dinamo Zagreb player is also criticized for being inconsistent.

With the Nerazzurri reportedly interested in signing a central midfielder (Rafinha among them), Brozovic is on a very slippery slope.

That said, the Milanese side won’t accept Sevilla’s offer, believed to be too low.

This is probably inaccurate, considering that the Nerazzurri were asking for at least €25m this summer.

were recently believed to be ready to nab Brozovic, and reports in early January indicated that they could nab him for as little as €13.5 million.