It appears that Juventus and Manchester City will be in for a tough battle if they want to sign Steven N’Zonzi, if Sevilla’s president is anything to go by.

“N’Zonzi is a very important player for us, and for that our wish is that he stays” Jose Castro told Cadena Cope (

The Frenchman has been linked to both

The former Stoke man has a release clause worth €30 million, proof of his importance with the club.

A recent report had Juventus and City willing to break the bank in order to nab N’Zonzi.

Castro came out to talk about more than the 28-year-old, claiming that his club intends to “hold onto” director of sport Monchi, too, “for as long as possible”.

Known transfer wizard Monchi is set to become Roma’s new director of sport this summer.