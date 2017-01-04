Sevilla want to keep Juve, Man City target for as long as possible, says president
04 January at 18:35It appears that Juventus and Manchester City will be in for a tough battle if they want to sign Steven N’Zonzi, if Sevilla’s president is anything to go by.
“N’Zonzi is a very important player for us, and for that our wish is that he stays” Jose Castro told Cadena Cope (via Mundo Deportivo).
The Frenchman has been linked to both City and the Bianconeri of late, the ex-Blackburn man undergoing a bit of a renaissance by scoring five Liga goals since joining Sevilla in 2015.
The former Stoke man has a release clause worth €30 million, proof of his importance with the club.
A recent report had Juventus and City willing to break the bank in order to nab N’Zonzi.
Castro came out to talk about more than the 28-year-old, claiming that his club intends to “hold onto” director of sport Monchi, too, “for as long as possible”.
Known transfer wizard Monchi is set to become Roma’s new director of sport this summer.
