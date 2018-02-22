Shakhtar Donetsk star set to decide future amid interest from Sampdoria and Inter
19 March at 18:30Facundo Ferreyra has all the attributes required to perform in a top European league, hence he is attracting interest from a whole host of Serie A clubs ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
At 27 years of age, he is still relatively young though he is now reaching the point in his career where he is looking to test himself against the best on a more frequent basis. The fact that his contract with Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk expires at the end of June presents him with the perfect opportunity to do just that.
He has gained a lot of UEFA Champions League experience during his time with The Miners, so he knows what it takes to play against a higher level of opponent than what he is used to domestically. With 27 goals to his name in all competitions this season, he most certainly knows where the goal is. Indeed, he has led the line expertly since Paulo Fonseca took charge of the team back in 2016, developing into a fantastic all round centre-forward in the process.
The fact he is already in possession of an Italian passport is no doubt one of the reasons why he is on the radar of so many Serie A sides, including Sampdoria, Inter, Bologna and Fiorentina. Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio studied his performance against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, while several Blucerchiati representatives were also in attendance to cast their eye over him in person.
The Argentine’s agents will arrive in Europe soon and hope to have their client’s future sorted within the next month. Of course, with so many clubs interested in securing his services, it will take some time to decide what the next step should be in Ferreyra’s career. Their intention is to ensure that they get the best deal possible, both from an economic and sporting perspective.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
