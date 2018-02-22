Shakhtar, Fonseca: ‘PSG? I must reflect on what is best for my career’
28 March at 13:50During an interview with Portuguese sports newspaper O Jogo, Shakhtar Donetsk coach Paulo Fonseca has discussed where his future might lie beyond this season amid interest from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. Here is what he had to say:
“I have received several proposals but I have to reflect on what is best for my career and I. The championship is not over yet and I want to decide in the calmest way possible. I’m not going to return to Portugal now. That said, I’m not obsessed with the idea of working in a more prestigious league, as this will come naturally. I want to win the title here.”
Indeed, Fonseca will not be the only key figure at the Ukrainian giants moving on to pastures new this summer, as the likes of Bernard, Taison and Facundo Ferreyra have been linked with moves to an array of Serie A clubs.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
