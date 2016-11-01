Shakhtar-Roma and Sevilla-Man Utd: predicted line-ups

Italian football will take centre stage tonight in Europe as the upcoming Champions League clashes are Shakhtar v. Roma and Sevilla v. Man Utd. The giallorossi will try to snatch a positive result outside from Rome but facing the Ukraine side away from the Olimpico will be nothing easy for Eusebio Di Francesco’s men.



As for the Sevilla clash, all the eye will be set on Vincenzo Montella and José Mourinho who are going to meet in Spain after their spells in Serie A.



Check out the predicted line-ups for tonight’s clashes.



SHAKHTAR (4-2-3-1): Pyatov; Butko, Ordets, Rakitsky, Ismaily; Fred, Stepanenko; Marlos, Taison, Bernard; Ferreyra.

ROMA (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Bruno Peres, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; De Rossi, Strootman; Under, Nainggolan, Perotti; Dzeko.

Arbitro: Collum (Scotland).



SEVILLA (4-2-3-1): Sergio Rico; Jesus Navas, Mercado, Lenglet, Escudero; N'Zonzi, Banega; Sarabia, Vazquez, Correa; Muriel.

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Young; Pogba, Matic; Martial, Lingard, Sanchez; Lukaku.

