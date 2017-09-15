Shakira's new single is spicy but things aren't going well with Piqué (pics)
17 September at 09:15Shakira's career keeps on booming. Here new single Perro Fiel has gone viral on Youtube as she keeps getting more popular as each day goes by.
So all is well? According to the Spanish press (as.com), things aren't going well between Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué (who plays for Fc Barcelona and the Spanish national team). After 7 years together, they are thinking of separating... . You can take a look at some spicy Shakira pictures in our gallery section bellow.
