Shaqiri regrets Inter move

In an interview with the Swiss news site Basler Zeitung, ex-Inter midfielder and current Stoke City player Xherdan Shaqiri spoke about the nerazzuri, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Do you regret choosing Inter? Many people think that nothing worked at Inter but it isn't like this. I was close to my family (in Switzerland) which is very important to me but Italian football wasn't at a high back then. Even so, I did not have any problems if that's what you are trying to get too. Why did you leave? Because I wanted something else. At Inter there were a lot of movements, a bit like at a Casino. For example, when I arrived for the summer trainings back in 2015, there were 50 players. Many of these players came back from loans and had to be re-sent on loan. From that moment I realized that it was a mess. There grounds were nice but I choose to leave...".



STOKE CITY - " They offered me what I needed: playing time, a strong league and great facilities. I wanted to try something new and I had already played in Germany. EPl? Well I always considered the EPL as the strongest league out there. I feel great here at Stoke, I have everything I need and I don't want to leave. Things change quickly in football but I would love to play in the UCL. I miss this type of football a lot...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)