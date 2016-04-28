Speaking to the press after today’s shareholders meeting, lawyer Giuseppe La Scala said that the

“The true success of this shareholder’s assembly is the choice of management, represented by a CEO who has vision, who explains himself with clarity and who is transpare, who seems to believe in what he says,” La Scala told the media today.

La Scala also expressed doubts about the Chinese owners, led by Li Yonghong, who acquired the Rossoneri recently, though they needed a €350 million high-interest loan from an American group, The Elliot fund, to do so.

“I don’t know if the Chinese exist or don’t exist, I don’t know if they’re as good as they say they are, but for the moment they’ve proved that they’ve chosen a quality manager.

“It could be that the Chinese are scoundrels, but they’ve done one good thing: they’ve brought a CEO of very high level.

“Is the club open? Of course, Fassone answered every point, from the costs of the structures to the plan to build a new stadium.

“He expressed a clear vision and he was very convincing. Fassone has potentially unified the Milanista world in a vision that is ethically responsible and coherent, and doesn’t pull anyone’s leg.