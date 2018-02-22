Paul Pogba wasn’t as chippy as one might expected after this weekend.

The Frenchman was the hero of the day for Manchester United, who staged an unlikely comeback to spoil rivals City’s title celebrations with a splendid brace. The Red Devils ended up winning 3-2, but it was a personal triumph for the former Juventus player, who has flattered to deceive since re-joining from Serie A.

Yet, speaking to MUTV, Pogba seemed to feel regret more than anything else:

"It obviously feels great to score two goals but it's an even better feeling to win against Manchester City and not let them win today against us in their own stadium," he told MUTV.

"I feel very happy but there is one side of me that is disappointed too because, with a performance like we had in the second half, if we had done this all season, I think we would be fighting for the title with City or we'd be just in front of them but this is football. It happens. And we have to carry on like this, we're learning.

"It was a great second-half performance. If we had played like this all season, we would be in the top of the league."

Still, it must be quite something for the youngster, who has found himself on the bench more often than not in recent weeks, and also hassled by a few niggles.