Federico Bernardeschi is like Carlo Pinsoglio. Who would have thought? One of the most important transfers of the Juventus summer market campaign, at least from an economic point of view, is the only one (along with the third goalkeeper) who has yet to begin a match as a starter for the Bianconeri at this start of the season. A paradoxical scenario, given the long negotiation to take him from Fiorentina and the importance (on paper) of his profile for Max Allegri’s attacking options.

The truth is that Bernardeschi is very different than Pjaca, the very player he was likely bought to replace. Pjaca is a more powerful player, whereas the ex Fiorentina player is better in tight spaces and has quicker feet. Both are adept scorers and have attacking flair, but their positions and roles upon the field are somewhat different. While Pjaca gives a different dimension in attack, Bernardeschi can act much more easily as a playmaker. Either way, it’s a decision for Allegri, who will be faced with whether or not to change his formation to allow more time and space for Bernardeschi...