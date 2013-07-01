According to reports from The Independent

, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is close to returning to Manchester United, but, his exact role is as of yet undetermined. It is thought that the experienced player would rejoin his Red Devils teammates as a bridge between the team and the coach, in a role as player-coach who could make himself available to his team. Ibra still remains out of action due to a major knee injury suffered in the Europa League final against Anderlecht in April.