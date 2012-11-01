Should Man Utd regret selling Depay?

Dutch 23-year old winger is experiencing a real renaissancewith Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon since joining the club from Manchester United during the 2017 January transfer window.



The former PSV winger signed for the Red Devils during the summer of 2015 for a reported £25 million amidst strong interest in him from Arsenal as well as Liverpool but the youngster failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford during his stint with the club scoring only 7 goals in 53 matches across all competitions before trying his luck in France.



However since making the move to Ligue 1 the youngster has found the old form which made him one of the most sought after youngsters in Europe having so far this season scored 10 goals in 18 matches across all competitions. Lyon have definitely seen return on their reported £22 million investment whilst Manchester United are left wondering if they may have given up too soon on the Dutchman and if José Mourinho has once again repeated the mistake he made at Chelsea when letting Kevin De Bruyne go only this time with Memphis Depay.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)