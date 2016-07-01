Shvchenko: ‘Why Morata is perfect for Chelsea’

Former AC Milan and Chelsea star Andryi Shevchenko spoke to media ahead of an event organized by FIFA and shared his view on new Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata who played in Serie A just like ‘Sheva’ did and was also close to joining AC Milan before he eventually moved to Chelsea.



Asked on whether Morata is the best player to replace Diego Costa, the former Ukraine star replied: “I can’t you can’t compare them, they are very different players. His [Morata’s] adaptation at Chelsea has been fantastic.”



“He is playing very well, he is scoring goals and his understatement with the rest of his teammates is incredible. I mean, Antonio Conte knows what kind of player he has signed. This club has always maximum motivation to win everything and Morata is right player.”

