Silva praises Neymar for letting Cavani take penalty
30 November at 17:10Thiago Silva has come out to praise team-mate Neymar again.
Speaking after PSG were able to defeat Troyes thanks to two second-half goals, the Parisians’ captain said that Neymar had “a very good attitude”.
The former Milan star’s comments owed to Neymar’s decision to let team-mate Edinson Cavani take a penalty, a diplomatic gesture after what happened last month, when Dani Alves grabbed a ball from the Uruguayan’s hands so that Neymar could take a free kick.
Cavani had previously insisted on taking a penalty in the game against Lyon, one he promptly missed.
Silva had predicted a few days ago that his team-mate could “leave Cavani the penalty if he’d already scored”, and that’s exactly what happened against Troyes.
“He displayed great attitude in leaving that pen to Cavani. He had some difficult moments with all that controversy over the penalty, but I know my little brother Neymar, it’s very good that he has reacted like this.”
