Silvio Berlusconi: "I am still the President of AC Milan"

During a convention for Forza Italia, a political party and movement he founded, former Italian Prime Minister and owner of AC Milan, Silvio Berlusconi committed a very shocking gaffe regarding his status within the Rosseoneri.



During the speech he was giving, Berlusconi spoke about AC Milan, referring to himself as the de facto owner and President of AC Milan despite almost 13 months having passed since Berlusconi sold the club to Yonghong Li.



"I have been and I am the President of one of the most decorated clubs of all time" Silvio Berlusconi stated.



In fact, according to all official documents, Berlusconi sold all his holdings at AC Milan to Yonhgong Li thus ending 30 years of ownership of the Rossoneri during which he became the most successful football president of all time in Italy.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)