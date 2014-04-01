Silvio Berlusconi: "I suffer for AC Milan but I'm not returning"

Former AC Milan owner and President Silvio Berlusconi gave a long interview to Il Giornale one a wide variety of issues, mainly political given the upcoming general elections in Italy.



However he was also asked about rumours floating that he is looking to return to the club given the difficulties the current Chinese owners have faced both on and off the pitch.



On a direct question regarding if he will return in some capacity to AC Milan Berlusconi replied: "It is a difficult void to fill but I do not wish to mislead anyone. My decision is final. I do not go to the stadium anymore, I would suffer too much but my heart is always there together with our marvelous fans."



The rumours regarding a return were fuled over these past weeks after the former Rossoneri President made public declarations regarding everything from replacing Montella with Gattuso to how the team was being run. However, it seems that the man himself wishes to distance himself from these rumours.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)