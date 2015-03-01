Silvio Berlusconi names the best manager in the world, suggests he could keep control of AC Milan

Silvio Berlusconi has released an interview to talk about the future of AC Milan amid speculations that Chinese Consortium Sino-Europe does not have the guarantees to complete the club’s takeover by the 14th of April. Sino Europe has already postponed the closing fate twice sparking fears that they won’t be able to acquire a majority share in the club anytime in the future.



“I’m here. My family and I are working to sell the club as long as there are the right guarantees for the future of the club”, the former Italy PM told La Verità.



“The Chinese consortium has had some unpredictable struggles but we are faithful they will keep their word. If the takeover collapses, we’d be ready to keep control of the club building a young squad full of Italian players.”



“Donnarumma is under contract with us, he’s a massive fan of AC Milan and we don’t want to sell him, that’s for sure.”



“I believe the best manager in the world is Carlo Ancelotti, he can adapt so well in any club and he always achieves important results.”

