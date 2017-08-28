According to

reports out of Spain via As.com

, Diego Simeone is close to a contract renewal that will keep him tied to Atletico Madrid until 2020. The well respected Argentine remains the symbolic heart and soul of the club, as they have they impossible task of keeping pace with the ultra rich Real Madrid and Barcelona. Simeone has miraculously been successful at keeping Atletico consistently among the top of La Liga, albeit losing some stars in the process. The Argentine has been able to project his hunger and desire into this players, and he has raised himself to one of Europe’s most talented tacticians.