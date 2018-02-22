Simeone: 'Atletico better than Juve and Psg'

Diego Pablo Simeone spoke to Fox Sports after their 1-1 draw against rivals Real Madrid, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" We had played on Thursday and my players really gave it their all today. We knew that it wasn't going to be easy to face off against Zidane's Real Madrid but we did a solid job. Griezmann, Koke and Vitolo all had decent chances for us as we could've hurt Real Madrid. It's too bad that we didn't win but both clubs had great chances at the end of the game. Even so, Juve and PSG both lost to Real Madrid so we have to be very pleased by this result. We did better than some solid squads. Future? We are thinking about our next game against Sporting on Thursday so let's see. We want to take it one game at a time. That's the best way to look at it...".



​With the draw, Atletico stay second in the La Liga standings as they are 4 points up on third placed Real Madrid.