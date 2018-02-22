Simeone: ‘Barcelona elimination not surprising’
12 April at 22:20Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone talked to media ahead of Atletico Madrid’s clash Sporting Lisbon in Europa League tonight.
The Argentinean manager was asked his thoughts on Barcelona’s Champions League elimination at hands of Roma in Europa League and his reply was pretty surprising: “Who is in the world of football know that Roma’s comeback is no surprise. You anything can always happen in football. The game is about managing positive and negative moments.”
“Details can make the difference especially if you work for a big club. Draws can always be complicated and any situation can change on the pitch. You must be prepared at all times because a surprise can be just around the corner. You have to be ready to react or you won’t have any time to react at all.”
Atletico Madrid won their opening Europa League tie 2-0 last week and are tipped to qualify for the tournament’s semi-finals.
