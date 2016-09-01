Simeone: Costa’s red card was ‘deserved’

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said he could not argue with the decision to show Diego Costa a second yellow card for celebrating a goal with the fans in Saturday's 2-0 win at home to Getafe but added that the striker had "transmitted fear" on his first La Liga game since returning to the club.



Costa first went into the book near the hour mark for catching marker Djene in the face with a raised arm, then risked a sending off by raising an arm against Getafe's other centre-back Juan Cala soon afterwards.



The former Chelsea man soon did get his marching orders when he jumped the advertising hoardings to celebrate with the crowd after depositing Sime Vrsaljko's low cross for a 2-0 lead.



After being six months out [Costa] scores a goal and wants to celebrate with the fans," Simeone said. "The referee cannot think about the emotional part -- he is there to follow the rules.



"If you go and celebrate with the fans, the yellow is deserved. We must accept that."