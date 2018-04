Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann talked to Sky Sport after the away Europa League clash against Arsenal.Atletico Madrid managed to seal a crucial draw despite being reduced to ten-man after Diego Simeone complained against the referee and was also sent off. According to Sky Sport the Argentinean manager could be banned for the​Griezmann scored the equalizer for the Colchoneros and talked to Sky Sport after the final whistle: “Many things happened during this game and now we are due to play the return leg in Madrid. It’s going to be a crazy environment with our fans there. We want to reach the final. That’s what we are.Our rivals today were really really good but we made the most of their mistakes and now we want to qualify for the final.”