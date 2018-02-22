Simeone faces Europa League final ban, Griezmann warns Arsenal
26 April at 23:19Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann talked to Sky Sport after the away Europa League clash against Arsenal.
Atletico Madrid managed to seal a crucial draw despite being reduced to ten-man after just ten minutes as Sime Vrsaljko saw the yellow card twice.
Diego Simeone complained against the referee and was also sent off. According to Sky Sport the Argentinean manager could be banned for the next two games which means he may not be on Atletico’s bench if they qualify for the final.
Griezmann scored the equalizer for the Colchoneros and talked to Sky Sport after the final whistle: “Many things happened during this game and now we are due to play the return leg in Madrid. It’s going to be a crazy environment with our fans there. We want to reach the final. That’s what we are. We know how to suffer, even if we are reduced to ten men we defend all together, we are all united. Our rivals today were really really good but we made the most of their mistakes and now we want to qualify for the final.”
Go to comments