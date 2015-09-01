Simeone: ‘Florence will be Juventus’ Waterloo’
08 February at 10:40Fiorentina striker Giovanni Simeone talked to Tuttosport ahead of La Viola Serie A clash against Juventus.
The two Serie A sides will meet at the stadio Artemio Franchi tomorrow night and the Argentinean striker has told the Turin-based paper: “I’ve already scored two goals to Buffon. I was playing with Genoa and we won for 3-1. It was the best day of my life, I will tell my sons about that game when I will be older.”
“I’d give anything to do it again. Here in Florence fans are looking forward to playing this game. Every single person I meet is telling me to score against Buffon and to beat Juventus. It had never happened before.”
“Juventus are a very solid team, it will be nothing easy to beat them but now we know we are a good team as well. If I had to compare this game to a painting I would pick one representing the battle of Waterloo.”
