Simeone: ‘Francescoli’s goal better than Ronaldo’s’

Atletico Madrid star Diego Simeone was asked his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Juventus. “Have you ever seen a better goal than that one?”, Simeone was asked by a Spanish journalist.



“Yes I do, Francescoli in River-Poland, 1986. Check it out. Was it better than Ronaldo’s? Watch Francescoli’s goal and then we’ll talk about it”, the Colchoneros boss said.



What do you think about El Cholo’s opinion?



Watch Frencescoli’s goal here and give us your thoughts!

