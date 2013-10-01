Atletico Madrid star Diego Simeone is a long time admirer of Real Madrid star Alvaro Morata who, however, is considering leaving the Bernabeu in the summer. The former Juventus star wants more game time and is reported to be a transfer target of Manchester United and Chelsea as well.Simeone was spotted while talking to Morata during last Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal between Real Madrid and Atletico. The Spanish striker was warming up close to Atletico Madrid’s technical area when Simeone jumped off his bench to talk to the striker covering his mouth with a hand (picture above).Morata, 24, made return to Real Madrid last summer after two years spent at Juventus. The Spaniardwhen he was contracted with Juventus. The following summer, less than 12 months ago, the Merengues decided to activate a buy-back clause to take Morata back to the Bernabeu for € 30 million.