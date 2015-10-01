Simeone responds to Griezmann criticism

Diego Simeone is unconcerned about Antoine Griezmann spending his spare time away from Spain as long as he continues to be "responsible" for Atletico Madrid. Griezmann was one of a host of big-name footballers spotted in London for the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, with the Frenchman sat alongside Arsenal trio Alexandre Lacazette, Nacho Monreal and Hector Bellerin. The 26-year-old did not feature in Atletico's 3-0 Copa del Rey defeat of Lleida on Tuesday, meaning he was able to spend some free time away from Madrid, which also included a stop in Paris to fulfil sponsorship commitments. It was put to Simeone that perhaps Griezmann should have been looking to keep sharp on the training pitch rather than travelling around Europe - amid ongoing talk of a possible transfer to Barcelona or Liverpool - but the Argentine coach is not overly concerned as long as he is acting professionally. "I think he will be okay and rested," Simeone told reporters at a news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Eibar. "Tomorrow [Saturday] he will be full of energy and strength, ready to help his team-mates achieve the goals that the club expect, that's the most important thing. "After that, they have their own things to deal with, but if they respect [the club] and are responsible with the team, I have nothing to say about what they do or don't do."