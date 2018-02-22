Simeone reveals what he told Dybala at dinner

Atlético head coach Diego Simeone spoke to media ahead of his side’s clash against Deportivo de la Coruña and revealed the subject matter of his meeting with Juventus star Paulo Dybala.



Transfer rumors have been swirling that Dybala could be a replacement for Antione Griezmann after the two met for dinner over the week, but Simeone assures that it was nothing more than a casual conversation.



“It's true. We met, we talked and I told him what I thought of him. But it was a dinner between two friends, nothing more.



Additonally, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri laughed off the occasion, saying he hoped Diego Simeone at least paid for Dybala’s food.



Juventus meet Milan tonight in a matchup between sides who hold the longest unbeaten runs in Serie A.



