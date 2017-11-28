Atletico Madrid is the latest club to side with Barcelona in their quest to add goal-line technology to the La Liga roster.

Diego Simeone has come out in defence of more video technology in football, namely Hawk-Eye.

"It's going to be discussed because it's clear that, in the leagues where it's being used, it can help to clarify the situations that the referees cannot see, because of their distance or their doubts," he told reporters.

"I think the next step that's being cried out for is Hawk-Eye. It would clarify many situations."

​Barcelona felt aggrieved recently after what appeared to be a valid goal was chalked off because the referees didn’t see that the ball had crossed the goal-line.

The mistake was to have a decisive impact, Barca having to settle for a point on the road to Valencia in a game which could have given them a seven-point lead at the top of La Liga.