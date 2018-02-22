Simeone snubs De Gea as he names the best goalkeeper in the world
15 April at 12:10Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone talked to media ahead of the Colchoneros’ La Liga clash against Levante and the Argentinean was full of praise for his goalkeeper Jan Oblak: “Jan is the best goalkeeper in the world”, Simeone said.
“Atletico are working to get the best possible players, we want players who can raise the level of the club and I hope Jan will remain with us for long time. He still has a few years left in his contract and every top club have great goalkeepers.”
Diego Simeone’s words left most of football fans stunned as although Oblak is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, right now Manchester United star David De Gea is probably the best player in his position.
Oblak, 25, is contracted with Atletico Madrid until 2021 and has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract.
