Simeone talks of Griezmann future amid Barcelona & Man Utd links

Atletico Madrid's Argentinian manager Diego Simeone was asked during a press conference regarding the future of French striker Antoine Griezmann amid persistant rumours that the Frenchman is on his way to either Barcelona or Manchester United.



Simeone replied that despite the rumours during training stating that: "I believe in what I see, and what I see is a player that is motivated and is convinced by being with us. He took a risk playing against Alaves after having missed the match against Betis due to injury. He has trained really hard despite being 100% fit. I see that he is determined and well integrated with his teammates. He is a fundamental player for us and things are very good between him and the rest of the squad.





Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)