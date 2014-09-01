Simeone to reject advances from Arsenal and remain in Spain

With the future of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger still uncertain, one man the Gunners will not be bringing in to replace him, should he decide to step down at the end of the season, will be Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone.



Reports in Spanish journal As state that the Argentine tactician, who has also been linked with the possible upcoming vacancy at Juventus as well as an emotional return to his former club Inter Milan, will oversee his current club’s move to their impressive new Wanda Metropolitan Stadium next season. The paper also writes that Simeone and Sporting Director Andrea Berta are already working on their transfer strategy for next term.



With the club in danger of missing out on Champions League football next season for the first time in five years, it’s understood the 46-year-old will be given the chance to rebuild the squad in the summer with the funds garnered from the proposed sale of star striker Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United.

