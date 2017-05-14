Today Azteca Deportes have reported that Atletico Madrid coach: Diego Simeone has contacted Andres Guardado, the Mexican midfielder of PSV as a potential target for Atletico this summer. Guardado is no stranger to La Liga, after having played for Valencia and Deportivo before moving to Eindhoven with PSV. The 30 year old Mexican international typically plays as a defensive midfielder, and will be a quality squad addition to the capital club who are always looking to remain dynamic both in Spain and in Europe.

After a number of loan deals and returns in the last three years which have moved Guardado from Spain to Germany to Holland, the Mexican midfielder will be curious as to whether a move back to La Liga will thwart this progress. Guardado has played 27 games for the Dutch club this year, and he will have an important career decision should Simeone and Atletico come with a reasonable offer.