Atletico Madrid are insisting that they will focus only on their game against Chelsea tonight.

The Colchoneros need a win in order to pip Roma, but also need to hope that the Giallorossi don’t get a result against Qarabag.

But Coach Diego Simeone insists that his team needs to focus on beating the Blues, having done so only three years ago back in Jose Mourinho’s day.

“We shouldn’t look at what is happening in Rome. We only need to think about us, and do everything to stay in this competition,” Simeone said in a press conference ahead of

Atletico could be reassured by Qarabag’s strong performance against them, the Azeri club earning a point recently against the Colchoneros.

“I repeat, we’re facing a fantastic team on Tuesday. They’re top of the group, and they deserve it.

“It won’t be an easy game. To win, we’ll need to be able to inflict damage on them. But we especially have to be able to fight for all that we’ve done in recent years, and for our values.”