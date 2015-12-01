Simic: ‘Inter star should play for Manchester United’
17 February at 14:44Dario Simic knows Italian football very well having played for both Inter and AC Milan during his playing career. The former Croatia defender registered 148 appearances in Serie A and 31 in Coppa Italia, not to mention that he’s one of the most important Croatian stars and one of the few to have reached 100 caps with his national team.
Simic, 41, still follows Italian and European football and has released an interview with vecernji.hr to talk about the raise of Italian football.
“Italian football has improved a lot over the last few years. Teams are more offensive and some of them have great playing style. I think of Napoli, for example.”
Simic has also shared his thoughts on some of his compatriots playing in Italy at the moment.
“Both Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic are playing key roles for Inter. I expected Perisic to move to a bigger European club last summer and I think he would be perfect at Manchester United.”
Go to comments