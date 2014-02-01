Simone Inzaghi: "We will surely hear of Cutrone in the future..."

AC Milan played twice against Lazio this week at the San Siro as the rossoneri won the first game (thanks to a controversial Cutrone goal) and drew the other. Here is what Simone Inzaghi had to say to the Italian press after the Coppa Italia draw against AC Milan :



" Well I think that we deserved to win but we did not score any goals in the end. We missed a few too many chances and Donnarumma was very good. AC Milan are doing well and they can always surprise you. They had a great chance towards the end of the game so you always have to watch out. Cutrone? I spoke to him after the game and we talked about his week-end goal. I wanted to compliment him since he is a great player who yet again caused us problems today once he came on the pitch. We will surely hear of him in the future....".



Cutrone has been hot of late as the youngster is viewed as one of the best offensive Italian prospects out there. He has so far scored 11 goals on the season in 27 appearances for the club as he is becoming a fan favorite...