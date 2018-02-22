Crotone striker Simeon Simy netted a stunning goal against Juventus on Wednesday night allowing the ‘Sharks’ to secure a vital point against the Serie A giants.The 25-year-old scored a screamer in the second half netting a bicycle-kick goal similar to the one netted by Cristiano Ronaldo at the Allianz Stadium earlier this month.Just during the celebrations of Crotone’s players for Simy’s goal, the crowd at the Scida stadium begun chanting ‘Simy like Ronaldo’.Talking to Premium Sport after the final whistle, the Nigeria striker said: “We are happy for the result. It’s very important for us. I dedicate this goal to my family. I thought about it and I tried to do it. Fans chants? The Scida is amazing, the crowd always provide you the right motivations. Scudetto race? I don’t care about it, I am only focused on the relegation battle.”