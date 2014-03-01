Sino Europe-Milan: progress has been made, the latest

On February 9th 2017, Milan's board of administration confirmed that the shareholders meeting is going to take place between March 1st and March 3rd 2017, which will see Fininvest sell the club to Sino-Europe Sports. As this date approaches, work between the parties continues.



FIRST FINANCIAL DEPOSIT - As Calcio Finanza reported, on January 23rd 2017 Rossoneri Sport Investment (created by SES) paid off the 102 million euros that Willy Shine International Holdings Limited had loaned them for the acquisition of Milan. This sum was used by SES to pay Fininvest the second ammount of money due.



GO AHEAD - With this payment, the deal keeps going forward as it was Chen Huashan ( one of Yonhong Li's assistants) that put pen to paper on the deal between Rossoneri Sport Investments and Willy Shine International Holdings Limited.



Milan's ownership situation has been a hot topic of late as a deal has been taking a long time to get complete. Milan were supposed to complete a deal with SES by the start of 2017 but things then eventually got delayed.



Milan will be facing Lazio tonight in what will be a very important game for both clubs. Lazio currently have a three point lead over AC Milan, who are coming off a surprising last minute win against Bologna.