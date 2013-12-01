Sino Europe Sports: 'We want to close a deal as soon as possible but...'

Milan's change of ownership has been a very hot topic for a year now as a deal between Fininvest and Sino Europe Sports has been delayed on numerous occasions. The closing was scheduled to be finalized by early March but it now seems that there are other delays.



Here is what Sino Europe Sports had to say on the matter : "There have been many different news published by Italian newspapers on Yonghong Li but SES confirms that these rumors aren't in any way true and are based on old Chinese articles. SES are very upset about the numerous delays in the negotiations but many different factors are not in our hands. We are working hard to find a deal with Fininvest and we already have an investment plan ready to re-launch the club ".



Milan are set to take on Chievo Verona tomorrow at the San Siro which will be a very important game for both clubs.