Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson has given his verdict on Jose Mourinho’s first season in charge at the club. The Red Devils will finish in sixth place in the Premier League and after winning the League Cup in February, the Portuguese tactician has the chance to lead the team back into the Champions League by claiming the Europa League on Wednesday.





Speaking to Sky Sports (via The Sunday Express) , Ferguson explained that; “He’s a very talented manager, no question. I think they’ve done really well; they’ve had lots of draws and played very well in lots of those draws. If even six of those draws were turned into wins, that’s 12 points and they would have been up there.”

“Hopefully we can start winning things because I’m sure that’s what he wants. Yeah we still talk from time to time, as I did with Louis van Gaal, as I did with David Moyes. They’re my manager and the United directors in my time were always very supportive of me. I hope that continues.”