13 April at 13:00During an exclusive interview with il BiancoNero, ex-Juventus midfielder Mohamed Sissoko has had his say on the controversial way in which his former side crashed out of the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid on Wednesday night. Here is what he had to say:
“I’m a bit angry about what happened to Juve. They played in the manner they had to and it is not easy to win 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu. Unfortunately, for me, it was a mistake by the referee which caused them to be eliminated. The Bianconeri deserved to reach the semi-final but they can hold their heads high.
“Are Real Madrid favoured by officials? I do not want to enter into such issues. In Italy, rival supporters accuse Juve of this and I leave these arguments to them. I can understand why people are angry about ow things went, but there must be pride in this performance and the players must avoid repeating the mistakes like we witnessed during the first leg.
“Everyone played well, there was not one player who did badly. Allegri chose his best XI and got his tactics correct. The best? In my opinion, Pjanić performed excellently in midfield. I really enjoyed watching him.
“Real are certainly the favourites to win now, but Bayern are also very strong. Obviously, because I used to play for them, I hope Liverpool can win the Champions League again. I would be very happy with this.”
