Six Premier League defenders who could join Man Utd
18 February at 13:15Yesterday we brought you a list of three Serie A defenders who could join Manchester United next season. Today we’d like to bring you six Premier Leaguers who could fit the bill
After acquiring Alexis Sanchez to fortify its attack in January, Manchester United executives will look to do the same with its defense, come the summer.
With his extension, manager Jose Mourinho will be looking to establish a long-term plan at Old Trafford. One area he needs address is the defense, which has many questions heading into next season. One question, actually, is whether David De Gea will be back next season.
Despite the many questions, it’s clear that United will have to drastically improve the back end of it’s lineup should it want to compete with it’s rival, City.
Click on the gallery to see the six Premier League defenders who could switch shirts this summer.
We’ll add some La Liga defenders to our report later today, so stay tuned!
