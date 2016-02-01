Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is at the centre of a six club chase for his signature after Toffees boss Ronald Koeman explained that he was “100 per cent certain” that the player will move before the transfer window closes.The 23-year-old, who is currently recovering from a groin operation, has refused to put pen to paper on a new deal amid rumours of interest from other Premier League sides.



Manchester City are the latest club to be linked for a player who is thought to be currently worth somewhere between £25-30M. According to The Daily Star, Spurs are the club who remain in pole-position with boss Mauricio Pochettino having him firmly at the top of his summer wish-list. Their North London neighbours Arsenal, as well as Chelsea Manchester United and West Ham have also shown interest in the England international.



Koeman was originally looking for £50M for the Liverpool born star but has been forced to drop the price with Barkley entering the final year of his contract”.