Sources have told CM.com that sixteen year old sensation Vinicius Jr., a jewel of the South American champion Brazil, is now being linked to many clubs. Both Barcelona and Juventus are currently following him with reports of Liverpool also interested in a deal reminiscent to that of Coutinho and Inter. As the sixteen year old edges closer to his 18th birthday, the interest increases around the world. Already a lethal attacker, the young Brazilian has begun to gain popularity in his homeland.





Now with Flamengo, Vinicius Jr. will not be released until he turns 18 with the club demanding a minimum of 30 million EUR. Barcelona are thought to be leading the chase for the young Verdao player who can assume a role as either a striker or a winger. Vinicius Jr. scored 17 goals in 19 games for the U-17 Brazilian national team in 2016, attracting interest from numerous top clubs abroad.

