He’s been one of the success stories of the Serie A season so far and now Inter Milan know they have a fight on their hands to keep hold of Slovakian central defender Milan Skriniar at the end of the current campaign.



The 23-year-old, who has been in outstanding form for the Nerazzurri since joining from Sampdoria last summer, is attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.





Barcelona, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are all reported to be ready to make summer offers and according to fcinternews.it, the Italian side has put a €70M price-tag on their star defender.

Still under the watchful eye of FIFA and having to adhere to Financial Fair-Play, the Nerazzurri know that if the right offer comes in, they will almost certainly be forced to offload Skriniar.





Money for transfers will be needed in the summer and with the Chinese government capping the amounts of money that can be exported for leisure purposes , Inter owners, The Suning Group, will not be able to supply Sporting Director Piero Ausilio with the funds he needs so cash will need to be collected from player sales.

Skriniar arrived at San Siro last summer in deal worth around €25M; he currently has a contract at Inter until 2022.