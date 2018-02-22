Skriniar: Inter name price for Man Utd, City and Barça target
26 February at 16:25Inter star Milian Skriniar is one of the best centre-backs in Italy at the moment. The talented centre-back has already four goals this season and has proved himself as one of the most reliable defenders playing in Italy right now.
His stunning performances this season have attracted the interest of Manchester United, City and Barcelona.
According to several sources in Italy, Inter shot down City’s € 65 million bid this past January but today’s edition of Tuttosport confirms the three European giants will be setting up a bidding war to sign Skriniar at the end of the season.
Inter are willing to offer the Slovakia International a new deal and the player confirmed on Saturday that he does not think of leaving Inter at the moment.
As per Tuttosport, however, the nerazzurri may accept to sell the player at the end of the season for a fee in the region of € 80 million. Skriniar joined Inter from Sampdoria for € 28 million last summer.
